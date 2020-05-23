Pine Bluff man shot dead early Saturday; in update, police say "There is still no suspect information or motive at this time."

The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a homicide. On May 23, 2020, around 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mulberry in reference to a male down.

Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot wounds.

In a Saturday update shortly before 12 noon, a second police statement said "There is still no suspect information or motive at this time."

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim, identified as 43-year-old James Williams Jr, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper portion of his body and was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. by county coroner April Davis.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

A reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects will be given.