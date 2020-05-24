We have lived in Hot Springs Village for just two years, loving every day more than the last. We have met some of the warmest people ever. We love this place.

I have watched and listened to some of the most unbelievable accusations, name calling, pushing and shoving by people who should know better. All this chaos seems to be coming from the power hungry VERBAL MINORITY, the firing of a POA Board member, what is that about. Short of theft, this should never happen.

And the brutal attacks on our CEO, Lesley Nalley. I am going to quote the exact words from Voice, one week ago, all facts verifiable as stated: “The HSV Property Owners hired our current CEO in 2014. The job position at that time was CFO. She was given 2 main goals, update the IT department for more accurate accounting and to get the finances of the Village in order. We have had three consecutive years of clean audits, NO corrections. Prior years of audits had recommended corrections and notes that were never addressed or implemented. We presently have a reserve fund for utilities and operations. This was spent or not available in the recent past.

Our savings/investments have been untouched. Member equity has increased during her tenure. Our debt to income ratio is well within normal to excellent range. The CEO has followed the direction of the Board of Directors, following our Governing Documents, the Articles of Incorporation 1963, Declaration, 1970, Bylaws, and Policies. I applaud the continued efforts, enthusiasm, and professional attitude and approach of our current CEO, Lesley Nalley.” Respectfully, Nancy Luehring, REMOVED FROM THE BOD of our POA on May 6, 2020.

What do you think? A Board member removed, one who supports the proven success of our CEO?



Bruce Liljegren

Hot Springs Village

Editor’s note: The above letter references a quote in the article titled “Alvord appointed to board following loss of 2 directors” in the May 12,2020 edition of the Voice. The quote is from a letter submitted by Nancy Luehring and does not represent the views of the Hot Springs Village Voice or any of its staff.

