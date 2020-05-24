The Green Market returned last Thursday to Hot Springs Village’s Grove Park.

While the Arkansas Department of Health allowed open-air food markets to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hot Springs Village’s Green Market remained closed this season until last Thursday as a precaution. The opening delay was announced in April.

The Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Recreation Department sponsors the event.

Staff deemed last week’s opening a success, and thanked customers for their patience and adherence to the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.

Social distancing must be practiced and the POA will be strictly following Department of Health guidelines. Customers are encouraged to wear masks.

Customer parking is available at the Grove Park lot and Ponce de Leon Center. The park is at the corner of DeSoto Boulevard and Ecuestre Drive, near Woodlands Auditorium.

The Green Market will be open 8 a.m.-noon Thursdays through September’s end.

The health department recommends these practices:

• Vendors who are sick should not attend the farmers market.

• Customers should be limited to single shoppers only. Social and family group shopping should be discouraged.

• Encourage vendors to offer a pre-order and delivery options to minimize time customers are at the market.

• Increase space between vendors to at least 10 feet.

• Implement a “no self-service” policy to discourage customers from touching products.

• Consider pre-packaging produce to limit shoppers’ handling of food.

• Use care while accepting payment. Hands should be washed or sanitized between purchases.

• Handwashing stations should be provided in the farmer’s market. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer may be used if soap and water are unavailable. Hands should be washed with soap for at least 20 seconds. Alcohol should be allowed to dry, to allow time for it to kill germs.

• Evaluate the flow of people through the market and consider routing changes that will promote travel in one direction and identify and eliminate areas where bottle-necking may occur.



