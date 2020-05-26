The All-Star Preps Best of the River Valley awards has been announced and will take on a look and feel this year. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the awards show will be free to the public in an online broadcast. Originally scheduled for May 28, the event has now been moved to Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. The show will feature more than 20 professional broadcasters and professional athletes announcing the winners. The awards show will be available to watch on any smart device through YouTube and the event website at swtimes.com/preps, thanks to the continued support of area business leaders like partners Taco Bell and Arvest.

The awards event will be hosted by television sports anchors Jesse Palmer and Sage Steele. Celebrity athletes will be participating in the awards presentation and include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as the football award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Venus Williams as the tennis award presenter; Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor as the volleyball award presenter; and Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee as the cross country and track awards presenter, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The show will feature opportunities to win autographed gifts and other prizes, both before the debut and during the show. Students who register online by Sunday, May 10, on the event website will receive event updates and be included in any gift mailings.

Among the local winners are:

Cross Country Max Linares-Subiaco Academy; Golf Caden Cook-Scranton and Caleb Robberson-County Line; Swim Matthew Shelton-Scranton, Ethan Spillers-Subiaco Academy, Lindsey Ward-Paris and Isabel Shelton-Scranton; Volleyball Faith Mainer-Paris and Robyn Gossard-Paris.

There has been no announcement on spring sports, such as baseball, softball, and track and field. The event has drawn a crowd capacity at the Fort Smith Convention Center for the last few years and has now become a staple in the postseason awards for athletes in the River Valley. Congratulations to the All-Star Preps Best of the River Valley award winners.