OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims made during the coronavirus pandemic has been turned over to the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Secret Service, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

The investigation found fraud beyond the borders of Oklahoma, OSBI said.

"These criminals might be outside of our reach, but they are not outside the reach of the United States federal government," OSBI Director Ricky Adams said in a news release. "Our agents and intelligence analysts will be here to assist our federal partners as necessary" in investigating fraud in Oklahoma.

Former Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Director Robin Roberson has said thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims blocked legitimate claimants from receiving benefits. Roberson resigned last week as the agency came under fire for unpaid jobless claims.

The agency announced on Wednesday that its governing board voted 5-0 to hire Shelley Zumwalt as its interim director. Zumwalt is a former budget analyst and communications director at the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.