There will be a Solidarity Rally in Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, on the steps of City Hall. Organizers will stand in solidarity for justice in the murder of George Floyd, according to a news release. Organizers said the rally is a collaboration between Community Social Justice Advocates and the city of Pine Bluff.

Due to concerns of COVID 19, they are broadcasting the rally live on Deltaplex News 101.3 KDPX Oldies. The group is asking people to remain in their cars and listen.

“We are asking people to bring their rally signs and we will do what we can for our voice to be heard and stand in solidarity for justice in the murder of our brother George Floyd,” according to the release.

Details: Kymara Seals at kymaraseals@yahoo.com.