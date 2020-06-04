Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen presented an ordinance at the city’s Board of Directors meeting Tuesday that would fund the purchase of a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) generator in order to combat the spread of COVID-19. The board unanimously approved the request.

Currently, the Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) has been driving to Tulsa to pick up 55‐gallon drums of the chemical that the Tulsa Fire Department donated. The machine approved to be purchased is $46,000. The production cost for HOCl, according to Chistensen, is $0.04 per gallon.

HOCl is a natural acid that a body produces to fight infection and, according to a memo from Christensen, “Hypochlorous acid is also listed on the EPA’s list of disinfectants for use against coronavirus.”

Christensen explained that HOCl kills whatever germs are on the surface of which it is sprayed, but it does not prevent new germs for adhering to the surface.

City Administrator Carl Geffken pointed out that this purchase would be eligible for 75% FEMA reimbursement if not more.

Once FSFD orders this generator, it will take about six weeks to be built and delivered to Fort Smith. Since HOCl is useful for all types of viruses, Christensen believes this is a sound investment for the city of Fort Smith.

Other business

The board also approved the purchase of a software system for the Fort Smith Sanitation Department that aids garbage truck operators track missed pickups and other data for the department.

Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman said the system also has the capability to track other streets issues and share it with other city departments.

Foreman pointed out that garbage trucks are the only city vehicles that drive every street in Fort Smith each week.

The purchase of a used bulldozer for the Sanitation Department was also approved on Tuesday for a price of about $330,000. Foreman noted that a new dozer would cost the city over $800,000, while the one the department is set to purchase is still in very good condition.

Chaffee Crossing rezoning

The board also heard a second reading of ordinances to rezone two properties in Chaffee Crossing. These properties are the subject of litigation and did not receive the necessary five votes to pass on a first reading. The third and final reading of those two ordinances will be in the next board meeting June 16.