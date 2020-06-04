The number of deaths in Arkansas from the coronavirus (COVID-19) recently surpassed the number of flu deaths in the 2019-2020 flu season, and measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 also were seen to help drop the spread of influenza across the state.

“Once we started implementing those measures in March and April of this year to slow the spread of COVID-19, we saw a sharp decrease in the number of flu cases, which likely shortened our flu season this spring,” Arkansas Department of Health spokesperson Danyelle McNeill wrote in an email reply to the Times Record.

According to ADH, there have been 122 deaths in the state attributed to influenza since October 2019. That number was 118 on April 11 when the department released its last regular weekly flu report.

As of Monday there were 133 deaths from COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Although flu deaths are tracked year-round by the department, it does not have a set period of when weekly flu reports are issued. The ADH weekly flu report has typically followed the flu season that begins as early as late September.

Although it’s too early to tell if there will be a “COVID-19 season,” it is possible the state will see an increase in coronavirus cases when school starts in the fall, McNeill added.

It has been estimated that COVID-19 is about 10 times deadlier than seasonal influenza, the ADH reports. Both illnesses have similarities in people that are most vulnerable — including those over age 65 and those of any age with chronic health conditions.

“However, we have proven treatments (such as Tamiflu) and an effective vaccine for influenza, but neither for COVID-19,” McNeill wrote. “The non-pharmaceutical measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings when out in public, also work to reduce the spread of flu.”

Both influenza and COVID-19 may be spread a day or two before people develop symptoms, McNeill added, and some people may not develop symptoms at all.