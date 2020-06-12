The most expensive projects for Fort Smith’s consent decree are scheduled for 2033-2034, according to the city’s schedule submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on June 5 following years of negotiation to get a deadline extension.

The total cost over the next 12 years for the consent decree will be about $272 million, the schedule notes. City leaders say this is doable for the residents of Fort Smith. The previous deadline was not doable without the extension, the city has argued.

This schedule includes three additional years the city has requested from the EPA to make up for the time the Utility Department lost due to the flood in Spring 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A May 7 letter from the EPA spells out conditions for the city that provide an additional five years to complete the requirements of the consent decree.

The main condition for this extension is the city would provide a new schedule for the requirements within 30 days of the letter granting the extension. That was met when the new schedule was submitted June 5. It offers a schedule of repairs and work for both consent decree items, and items not related to the consent decree.

This schedule goes from 2020 to 2034 and includes total costs for each project and each year. The most expensive years will be 2033 and 2034 while the most expensive projects are standard facility improvements and consent decree remedial measures.

The remedial measures accumulate a cost each year while other consent decree projects only cost the city some years.

In the May 7 letter, the EPA informs the city of Fort Smith of the conclusion of “the informal stage of dispute resolution.”

The rest of the letter lays out the history of Fort Smith’s decades of noncompliance before the consent decree and Utility Director Lance McAvoy’s Feb. 17 letter informing the EPA of noncompliance of Fort Smith in 2020.

In the conclusion of the letter, the EPA addresses three requests from the city for easement of requirements in the consent decree.

Prioritizing leaks

The first request relates to fixing manhole damage in the sewer system and the severity of those leaks related to the time they are found. Prior to this agreement, leaks had to be fixed in the order they were found despite the cost.

After this agreement, the EPA will allow Fort Smith to determine which leaks need to be fixed first in order to save money and avoid massive leaks that cause more damage to the city.

The second request involves the time frame for which the city fixes leaks in the sewer system. The original consent decree stated that all high-risk leaks must be fixed within four years.

The letter from the EPA allows Fort Smith to have an additional year to fix those leaks on top of the four already allowed.

In the final request, the EPA allows Fort Smith an additional year to come up with a Capacity Remedial Measures Plan. This plan provides the EPA with a layout for steps Fort Smith will take over the course of the time laid out in the consent decree.

The EPA has not yet responded to the request for the additional three years to make up for the flood and pandemic, but the city is hopeful that this time will also be granted.