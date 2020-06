The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will be meeting by conference call at noon Tuesday, June 23. Those who would like to join this conference call should contact Joseph McCorvey, director of the Pine Bluff Convention Center, at jmccorvey@pinebluff.com. He will email to the information needed to join the call. The meeting will be held by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. Details: 870-536-7600.