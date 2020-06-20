The 100 Families initiative is now able to put hundreds of thousands of new dollars toward its efforts in Sebastian and Crawford counties.

Officials on Friday announced they had received a $1.67 million grant from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. The money will be used for case management for 100 Families program participants in the two counties as well as in White and Pulaski counties.

The grant will put $10,000 toward each person in the initiative, said United Way of the Greater Fort Smith Area Director Eddie Lee Herndon. Officials hope the grant will allow the program to oversee 500 cases in each of the four counties, he said.

It also puts funds toward newly-appointed program coordinators in each of the four counties.

"These funds will continue to move families from crisis to care," Herndon said.

Since its formation in February 2019, 100 Families has served 315 at-risk and impoverished families and by extension 759 children in areas such as food, housing, transportation and employment. The initiative brings together agencies in the nonprofit, educational, private and criminal justice sectors to accomplish this goal. It was launched under Restore Hope as part of a push to lower incarceration and foster care rates throughout Arkansas.

100 Families in its 16 months of operation has led 60 families to reliable transportation, 80 families to safe housing and 17 families to a career.

"The people in leadership care about poverty, and the care about how persons of color and those in poverty are disproportionately affected by all these issues," said 100 Families Director Karen Phillips.

With the grant, officials hope to eventually work with 500 families in the four counties, Herndon said.

In addition to allowing officials to expand the caseload, the grant will also allow Phillips to oversee 100 Families at a state level. She will be succeeded by former Western Arkansas Literacy Council Director Heather Edwards, who will oversee Sebastian County cases, and former state representative Charolette Douglas, who will oversee the Crawford County cases.

"It’s going to impact our workforce, our companies that will hire our clients in 100 Families and give them necessary resources and tools. It will provide transportation and many other things," Herndon said.

"I’m very proud and grateful to be able to work with you all to do something that is very, very rare. What has happened here in the Fort Smith area, many aspire to, but very few are able to achieve the outcomes that have happened here," said Restore Hope Director Paul Chapman.