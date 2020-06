Raven’s Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open Saturday, June 27, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a USDA distribution site and an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.