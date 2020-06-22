The June 25 meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee is cancelled out of a concern for member safety. Chairman Peter Smykla has advised that the committee will continue to conduct any necessary business via electronic mail and keep members informed of developments, according to a news release.

All are encouraged to remain safe, wear a face mask when in public and practice social distancing. If any member has health concerns and requires assistance in obtaining a COVID test, they should contact Stu Soffer and arrangements will be made. Details: soffers@sbcglobal.net.