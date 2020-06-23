The West Memphis Police Department has requested activation of a Arkansas AMBER Alert. Point of contact for additional information is Det. Matt Jarrett who can be contacted by calling (870) 732-7525.
The Associated Adult is listed as Rodney McClanton.
Majesty McClanton is:Age and/or DOB: 12/1/2019
Missing Date: 6/23/2020
Missing Time: 11:45 am
Missing from City: West Memphis
Missing from County: Crittenden Sex: Female
Race: Black
Height: Unknown
Weight: Unknown
Hair: Unknown
Eyes: Unknown
Complexion is described as: Unknown
Rodney McClanton is:
Age: 27
Date of Birth: 1/24/1993
Last known address: 269 S. Danny Thomas Memphis, Tn 38126
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Height: 6'00"
Hair: Black
Eyes Brown
Missing infant/child/minor may be traveling in: 2015 White Nissan Altima
A second possible adult is described as:
Miracle Auimatagi DOB: 02/12/1999 Race: Asian Sex: Female Height:5'4" Weight 197Anyone having information should contact:
West Memphis Police Department (870) 732-7525