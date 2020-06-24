A city of Booneville owned UTV "side-by-side" was recovered by investigators with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office last Monday.

According to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Investigators Albert Brown and Heath Chambers received information about a car lot and shop in Oklahoma where some stolen vehicles had been located.

The investigators went to a person’s residence in Oklahoma who is associated with the car lot and recovered the Kawasaki side-by-side UTV, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

At the time the vehicle disappeared the suspicion was adolescents had taken the vehicle for a joy ride and that it would eventually be found.

Instead, the 2005 model UTV was recovered in Heavener, Okla., according to Booneville Police Department Lt. Ben Villarreal.

The vehicle was discovered missing from a city street department yard sometime late on March 23 or early on March 24.

The vehicle was used primarily for things like weedkiller spraying and hauling water for the planters that typically hang from the light poles in the downtown area.

The vehicle was insured and a claim has been settled, according to City Clerk Gayleene West so the vehicle is the property of the insurance company.