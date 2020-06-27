Seven Oklahoma defendants including five from Sequoyah and LeFlore counties have been federally indicted for allegedly trying to traffic more than a pound of meth in eastern Oklahoma.

Marlene Annette Moss, 38, and Edward Charles Sofsky, 28, of Poteau, Rhanda Danielle Chautee Billy, 28, of Wister, Marty Ray Campbell, 45, and Kevin Leon King, 36, of Muldrow, and Heath Lloyd Taylor, 41, and Kyle Lee Hamby, 29, of McAlester were charged on June 9 with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. The defendants beginning in October allegedly tried to distribute more than 500 grams of meth in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere, according to the indictment.

Law enforcement officials on June 16 began a coordinated effort to arrest the defendants, according to an Eastern District news release.

The defendants’ charge is punishable by at least 10 years in federal prison, up to a $10,000,000 fine, or both.

The indictment states the defendants allegedly received meth from multiple locations including southern California and divided it amongst each other at locations in LeFlore County. In doing so, they allegedly acquired houses, guns and vehicles to distribute.

In their operations, the defendants allegedly traveled to locations including California and Oklahoma City to collect and distribute meth. They also used violence and threats of violence to collect drug money, prevent theft of narcotics and proceeds, maintain secrecy and promote discipline in their ranks, the indictment alleges.

"It was part of the conspiracy and understood that individual conspirators could contact their own sources, cultivate their own customers, and otherwise act independently when they desired, but although there were disagreements, the conspirators, with knowledge and support of each other’s unlawful methamphetamine distribution activities, each conspirator at some time during the course of the conspiracy knowingly and intentionally agreed and acted together jointly with other conspirators to advance the common overall goal of buying, selling and otherwise distribute methamphetamine," the indictment reads.

The defendants if convicted will be required to forfeit two lots in Poteau and Monroe used in their drug trafficking. They will also have to forfeit any money they received in their efforts.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by investigators with Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office. Members of multiple municipal, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies assisted in the investigation, the release states.

"The men and women of those agencies worked tirelessly alongside each other and with members of the United States Attorney’s Office to get to this phase of the investigation," Eastern District Attorney Brian J. Kuester said. "I commend and thank all those agencies that participated."