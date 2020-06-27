For several University of Arkansas Fort Smith students, reports of racism among the enrolled population warrant demonstration.

The students, who were joined by members of the community, marched with signs and chanted throughout campus during a protest against racism on their college campus. The demonstration was held after reports of UAFS students saying "very discriminative" things about minority students at the college, said protest organizer and university sophomore Jaylin Barroso.

"I hope it really brings everyone together and it gets the message out there that UAFS is not just filled with racism and discrimination, but together, we are one because our campus is becoming more diverse as the years go by," Barroso said of the demonstration.

One specific incident UAFS Black Student Association leaders Keanan Glover and Makaela Swinney pointed out was a report of an incoming freshman who made inflammatory remarks about protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement. UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley did not comment specifically on this report but said administration has not rescinded any admissions based on social media posts.

"We may differ in our opinions, and our expectation of our university and our campus is that we show respect to one another, we can disagree with the ideas of other people, and we try to debate the ideas and not the people," she said.

Riley also said she believed the Friday protest was well-organized and that people hearing the voices of students "was really important."

Glover said it’s important for students, faculty and staff to support students of color at UAFS.

"Until you’re in that situation, you don’t know who supports you," he said.

Demonstrators before the march listened to a speech from community leader Sam Price, who compared racism to mold inside a house. Instead of exterminating the mold, he said, people in the U.S. have instead painted over it to ignore it.

He also called racism "America’s oldest pandemic."

"It’s cost us so many lives, so many bodies, and the psychological effects are beyond what any of us could even imagine," Price said.

But Price also said protests and conversations are happening on college campuses throughout the country. This movement, he said, has challenged people and how they view racism in their country.

The demonstrators then marched along Grand Avenue to Waldron Road, down Waldron to the clock tower and to the south side of campus before making their ways back north through the campus. As they marched, they waved signs and chanted "embrace the change; erase the hate."

Riley said she has spoken to several students about what the 2020-2021 school year will look like in light of the summer dialogue about race, justice and equity. She said many students want administration to discuss with First Amendment experts about the rights they possess for speech and assembly on campus.

"They want to know which things are in their rights and which things may step over the line and become something that isn’t protected," Riley said. "I do see us having more discussion about rights and responsibilities of citizens."

But on Friday, the demonstrators simply hoped to show unity.

"We’re all one, we’re all equal. We’re a Lions family, and we should show that we’re a Lions family by loving one another," Swinney said.