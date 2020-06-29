In an extra study session, the Fort Smith Board of Directors will hear presentations on a new drive-thru option to pay utilities, an ordinance for not requiring rezoning for small projects, and the new recycling program.

In a memo from Deputy Director Jeff Dingman, he explained the difficulty COVID-19 had placed on the ability for people to pay their utility bill. Dingman presented the option for the city to rent a drive-thru facility near the city offices so provide a socially distant option for residents to pay their bills.

The facility, located at 524 Garrison Ave., will require some renovation as well as a pneumatic tube conveyance system in order to be operational. The city will provide $11,000 for renovation leasing. Because this is a response to COVID-19, the city has determined that they may be eligible for FEMA reimbursement.

A previous ordinance came under fire because of a request for rezoning in order to build a bathroom. In response to this, the board will be examining the option to change the requirements for rezoning.

The final item the board will hear a presentation on is the new recycling program. This item was initially slated for the June 22 meeting, but At-large Director Kevin Settle requested more information on the options available.

Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman will have a presentation to conclude the study session.

The study session will take place on Tuesday in A1 and A2 at the Fort Smith Convention Center at 6 p.m. and will be streamed online to encourage social distancing.