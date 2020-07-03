COVID-19 measures put in place to lower the Sebastian County jail population have proven effective, and the sheriff hopes officials consider keeping some of those measures in the long run.

County Sheriff Hobe Runion said prosecutors, judges and defense attorney have been "looking at things a little differently" to prevent the spread of the virus in the jail and courts system. Runion on Thursday said he hopes they and law enforcement officials, who have arrested fewer people, could consider continuing some of the practices that have lowered the previously overcrowded jail down to as low as 63% of its full capacity at times.

Officials in recent years have discussed rebuilding the county jail, which before the pandemic had an inmate population that consistently exceeded its bed count of 356. Its inmate population at the end of 2017 exceeded 500.

The jail on Thursday had 276 inmates — roughly 78% of its bed capacity. Since March, this lowered capacity has both allowed the detainees to socially distance and jail deputies to preserve cells to quarantine detainees if one tests positive.

"Most of your regulating agencies are suggesting that your real capacity is anywhere between 10%-20% less than that. If you take 70 off of 356, we’re almost right where we should be," Runion said. "I don’t know if it’s realistic to say that we can maintain that indefinitely, but I think we can keep it lower than it was. Of course, if the goal is that we don’t have to have 400 people in jail, then we don’t have to build a bigger jail."

Runion acknowledged "three uncontrollables" — the courts system, police departments and the Arkansas prison system — whose decisions the Sheriff’s Office will have to react to. But he also said he hopes officials like judges and public defenders will continue meeting defendants through video to lower transport.

Runion also said the region could see a long-term shift from law enforcement in their arrest policies. People with misdemeanor bench warrants and drug offenses have not been booked into the jail during the pandemic.

"With what we’ve done here, are we less safe than we were? That’s the real question," he said.

While Runion acknowledged the need for public safety, he also said he doesn’t believe Fort Smith and the rest of Sebastian County are less safe than they were before the new jail practices. The Sebastian County Prosecutor’s Office saw an increase in assault reports, but violent and property crimes Fort Smith police responded to remained similar before and after the pandemic, according to Police Department records.

Detainees suspected of violent or sex crimes are not allowed to bond out of custody whether a pandemic is happening or not.

"Just because you test positive doesn’t mean we’re going to let you go," Runion said.

Sheriff’s Maj. John Miller said keeping the jail population below capacity would help prevent sickness and disease inside the jail even after COVID-19. He also said it helps prevent contraband in the jail.

"If the public can stay as safe as it has been, we can maintain that population in the jail," he said. "That’s an advantage for everybody."