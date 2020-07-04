Oklahoma medicaid was expanded, a state representative was unseated and a sheriff in the eastern part of the state was reelected to four more years in office on Tuesday evening in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma voters on Tuesday voted to

They also voted in favor of Republican Rick West over OK District 3 state Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, and for Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane over fellow Republican candidates Eric M. Cope and former sheriff Ron Lockhart.

Oklahoma Medicaid

Oklahoma voters voted to expand Medicaid by less than 1 percentage point. The expansion will extend health insurance to those earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. It is the first Medicaid expansion since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.

About 215,000 Oklahmomans qualify for medicaid expansion, which will cost an estimated $1.3 billion, according to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

The legislature is expected to increase a fee that hospitals pay from 2.5% to 4% to help fund the proposal. It would generate about $134 million annually, according to the Associated Press.

District 3 state representative

Kiger in his one and a half years representing District 3, which encompasses virtually all of LeFlore County, pushed for clean drinking water in Heavener and for stricter midwife laws in Oklahoma. He also served on the Rules, A&B Transportation, County and Municipal Government and Higher Education and Career Tech committees.

West served as the District 3 state representative from 2016-2018 and was the vice chair of the state Agriculture and Rural Development Committee. He will face democrat Mike Sullivan of Poteau for the house seat, according to Ballotpedia.

The winning candidate will serve a two-year term in the Oklahoma legislature.

Sequoyah County sheriff

Lane in his four years as county sheriff has more than doubled drug arrests in Sequoyah County. His focus, he said, is on drug dealers whose substances are tied to addiction and violent crimes. He has also supported the creation of a domestic violence panel by the Sequoyah County Coordinated Community Response Team.

No democratic candidates will run against Lane in the general election.