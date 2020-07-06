Arkansas State University at Jonesboro released the list of Spring 2020 graduates, including Southeast Arkansas residents. While the degree conferral date was May 16, the commencement ceremony was postponed to Saturday, Aug. 8, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

Graduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.

The hometowns, area honorees and their degrees include:

Pine Bluff: Taylor N. Wilkes, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy;

Pine Bluff: Megan Michelle Boyce, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership;

Pine Bluff: LaKesha D. Foote, Master of Science in Education, Special Ed GTC;

Pine Bluff: Kelli Cooper Gershner, Master of Science in Education, Reading;

Pine Bluff: Sheena Veretta Earl, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Pine Bluff: Vashanti C. Williams, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Pine Bluff: Brittany S. Turner, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies;

Pine Bluff: Craig Douglas Boone Jr., Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

Pine Bluff: John Micah Cottrell, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering;

Pine Bluff: Bryanah Madison Crane, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing;

White Hall: Lauren Grace Belt, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership;

White Hall: Rebekah Marie Dixon, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

White Hall: Bryce Allen Moore, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre, Cum Laude;

White Hall: Hannah L. Stone, Bachelor of Arts, English;

White Hall: Tarendeep Thind, Bachelor of Arts, Chemistry, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program; and Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program;

White Hall: DeVonte’ LaRon Buckner, Bachelor of Science, Finance;

White Hall: Rian A. Thomas, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude;

White Hall: Anna Lynn Tietz, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications;

White Hall: Haley Noelle Brown, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude;

White Hall: Leah Deann Gillette, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude;

Almyra: Wyatt R. Luebke, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science;

DeWitt: Caitlyn Abigail Baker, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

DeWitt: Sara Jane Thompson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Ethel: Taylor Emery Orman, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Agricultural Business;

Gillett: Zac Alan Horner, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science;

Humphrey: Taylor Ann Gilcrease, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Stuttgart: Kelsi Dru Mashburn, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

Stuttgart: Jess E. Crum, Bachelor of Music Education, Instrumental Music, Cum Laude

Stuttgart: Taylor Nicole Fortenberry, Bachelor of Science, Marketing;

Stuttgart: Micah K. Mitchell, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife, Fisheries and Conser, Magna Cum Laude;

Stuttgart: Lance G. Oltmann, Bachelor of Science, Finance;

Stuttgart: Abby Peyten Carle, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science;

Stuttgart: Trevor B. Newkirk, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Plant and Soil Science;

Stuttgart: Kimberly B. Oliver, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude;

Warren: James Wynn Williams, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies;

Lake Village: Madison Hicks, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology;

Rison: Billy W. Reed, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Rison: Austin A. Slater, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications;

Dumas: Debbie Denise Rucker-Stewart, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership;

Dumas: Mckinley Dontavious James, Bachelor of Science, Marketing;

Dumas: Sydney Shepherd Luna, Bachelor of Science, Health Studies

Dumas: Leah Grace Coffield, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering;

Dumas: Jakob Dylan Brewer, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Agricultural Business;

McGehee: Morgan M. Reeves, Bachelor of Science, Communication Disorders, Cum Laude;

Monticello: Zachery T. Birdsong, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration;

Monticello: Rebecca Lynne Jenkins, Bachelor of Science, Finance;

Wilmar: Ashley Brook Berryman, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies;

Grapevine: Nathanael Keith Grimes, Bachelor of Arts, History, Magna Cum Laude, University Honors;

Grapevine: Dylan Hunter Allbritton, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences, Honors Program;

Sheridan: Lakyn Renee Williams, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration;

Sheridan: Courtney Michelle Bradley, Master of Science in Education, Reading;

Sheridan: Hannah L. Ware, Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Anesthesia;

Sheridan: Nicholas Andrew Ware, Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Anesthesia;

Sheridan: Anna Marie Handloser, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route;

Sheridan: Christine Nicole Thompson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route;

Sheridan: Jacob Wayne Atnip, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies;

Sheridan: Nicholas Garrett Smith, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

Star City: Jordan Leigh Grayson, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Laboratory Science.