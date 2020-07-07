The Arkansas Department of Corrections recently reported that two inmates died while being treated for coronavirus symptoms, however officials didn’t release their names.

On Saturday, July 4, an inmate was pronounced dead at Baptist Health-North Little Rock. The East Arkansas Regional Unit inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. He was in his early 60s and serving a sentence for committing a terroristic act, according to the news release.

On Saturday, June 27, an inmate was pronounced deceased at St. Bernard’s Medical Center at Jonesboro. The inmate was undergoing treatment for COVID-related symptoms. The inmate was in his mid-50s and serving a sentence for criminal attempt.