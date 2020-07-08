With the addition of 734 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, there have been over 25,000 COVID-19 cases in the state.

There have been 19,396 recoveries, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith with a total of 25,246 cases.

Just over 100 of the new cases have been in correctional institutions. With four new COVID-19 deaths, the state has a total of 305 deaths this year.

Smith noted in the press briefing Wednesday there are 5,070 active cases in the state outside of correctional facilities and nursing homes.