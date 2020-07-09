Thirty-three Arkansas State Police Trooper Recruits received their certified law enforcement certificates June 18 during a graduation ceremony at the Arkansas State Capitol. The new troopers were scheduled to report to their Highway Patrol Division assignments across the state in July, according to a news release.

The recruits reported to the Arkansas State Police Training Academy at state police administrative headquarters Jan. 26. Since that time the recruits accumulated more than 1,000 hours of specialized classroom and practical training.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Jami Cook, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, and Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police, each addressed the class. The recruits affirmed the Oath of Arkansas State Trooper to Judge Meredith B. Switzer of Hot Springs.

Graduates include:

Michael Whitman Jr., 34, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop E, Jefferson County. He is a graduate of Pine Bluff High School.

Martino Green, 24, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop E, Arkansas County. He is a graduate of Pine Bluff High School.

Jeb Little, 26, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Warren High School and Ouachita Baptist University.

Walker Morphis, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Chicot County. He is a graduate of Cornerstone Christian Academy and the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Justin Parker, 33, a Recruit Class Leader, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop K, Garland County. He is a graduate of Lake Hamilton High School, Southern Arkansas Tech and the American Military University.

Jonathan Arnold, 31, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop I, Stone County. He is a graduate of Arkansas Education Alliance.

Jacob Byrd, 24, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Bryant High School and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Garrett Byrd, 23, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Crittenden County. He is a graduate of Creekwood High School and John Gupton College in Tennessee.

Maria Galan Duarte, 28, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop L, Washington County. She is a graduate of Northside High School.

Austin Duncan, 26, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Benton High School.

Ronald Elkins, 28, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop H, Sebastian County. He is a graduate of Van Buren High School and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Dairren Evans, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Phillips County. He is a graduate of Marion High School.

Matthew Foreman, 21, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Bryant High School.

Korbyn Freeman, 26, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Bryant High School and the University of Central Arkansas.

Philip Gonten, 35, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop I, Boone County. He is a graduate of Mountain Home High School.

Jacob Graham, 21, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop L, Carroll County. He is a graduate of Berryville High School.

Trip Hensley, 22, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, St. Francis County. He is a graduate of Paris High School.

Rand Lace, 23, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Prairie County. He is a graduate of Cross County High School.

Tyler Langley, 26, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of Conway High School and the University of Central Arkansas.

Issac Lawson, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, White County. He is a graduate of Living World Christian Academy.

Tate Ledbetter, 26, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Lee County. He is a graduate of Acorn High School.

Jackson Little, 21, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop L, Washington County. He is a graduate of Harrison High School.

Quinton Maag, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop B, White County. He is a graduate of Highland High School.

Mason Marrone, 29, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, Crittenden County. He is a graduate of the National University Academy in Vista, California.

Paul Matthews, 32, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop J, Johnson County. He is a graduate of North Crowley High School, in Forth Worth, Texas.

Kayla Mean, 29, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. She is a graduate of Mat-Su Central High School and the University of Alaska.

Hugo Meza, 35, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is a graduate of Prepa-Ameza High School and the University of Guadalajara in Mexico.

Blaine Middlecoff, 29, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop C, Mississippi County. He is a graduate of Hoxie High School.

Ian Nelson, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, Little River County. He is a graduate of Valliant High School and Carl Albert State College in Oklahoma.

Brian Palmer, 31, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, Columbia County. He is a graduate of Magnolia High School.

Seth Smedley, 26, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop K, Pike County. He is a graduate of Fountain Lake High School and Henderson State University.

Zackery Smither, 21, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, St. Francis County. He is a graduate of Ozark High School and Arkansas Tech University.

Matthew Walker, 24, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop A, Pulaski County. He is a graduate of the Camden Fairview High School and Southern Arkansas University Tech.

Upon reporting for duty at their respective troop headquarters, the new troopers will be placed with a certified departmental Field Training Officer (FTO). Each graduate will work with their FTO for a transitional period prior to being released to their assignment, according to the news release.