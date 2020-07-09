Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will give their daily update for COVID-19 in Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. today from the State Capitol
Watch it live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will give their daily update for COVID-19 in Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. today from the State Capitol
Watch it live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.