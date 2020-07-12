Oak View Group, managers of several convention centers and venues across the country, will make a presentation to the Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday following Fort Smith’s acceptance of the group’s proposal to manage the facility.

According to a memo from Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken, OVG approached the city with a proposal to manage the Fort Smith Convention Center in 2019 which the city eventually accepted.

There was a Request for Proposals and several were received, but OVG was deemed the most acceptable.

After the presentation, the board will decide whether or not to move forward in negotiations to solidify the contract.

This is the only item on the agenda for Tuesday’s study session, which will take place 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center in Exhibit Halls A1 and A2.