As more storms rolled through this morning, OG&E has updated its restoration estimates:

As of Monday 4 p.m. power has been restored for 94$ of customers following Saturday night storms. About 7,200 customers are without power as of 4 p.m. Monday, which includes around 2,600 outages (unrelated to Saturday) that have occurred today.

Crews will continue to work overnight and their current estimates stand:

By late Monday: Ardmore, Beggs, Bethany, Bokoshe, Bristow, Cameron, Del City, Douglas, Drumright, Edmond, Eufaula, Heavener, Muldrow, Muskogee, Mustang, Noble, Panama, Perkins, Spiro, The Village, Yukon

By Tuesday night: Chandler, Harrah, Meeker, Moore, Norman, Oklahoma City, Poteau, Roland.

There were over 69,000 customers without power after the storms on Saturday. By 8 a.m. Monday, under 12,000 customers are without power, OG&E reported.

That includes approximately 2,500 new outages from Monday morning’s storms.

Today, there are 1,100 personnel working restoration.

So far, crews have replaced 90 poles, 41 cross arms and 67 transformers.

"We've entered the phase of restoration where crews will be working more in neighborhood areas and backyards," an OG&E news release states. "With these type of repairs, power is restored to smaller groups of customers at a time."

Part of the storm restoration work includes clearing tree limbs that are in or interfering with power lines. After the lines are cleared, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer's yard to the curb but will not remove this debris. The disposal of debris due to storms is the customer's responsibility.

As part of OG&E’s safety protocol during extreme heat, people may see crew members pause during work to re-hydrate.

Free Cool Zones are available to provide respite during the hottest part of the day. A list of locations can be found at oge.com.

Crews are following COVID-19 preventative measures, including social distancing as they restore power.

Customers are urged to:

· Be safe and stay away from downed power lines.

· Not approach crews and utility vehicles that are working in their neighborhood. Doing so could jeopardize their safety and will only delay the restoration process.

· Follow all safety precautions when using a portable generator.

· Check their homes to be sure it’s able to take power.

For their protection, do not post personal information such as addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, and other information on OG&E social media channels.