An additional employee and two detainees in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19 after a detention deputy tested positive last week.

The two employees have been placed on leave until they are medically cleared. The two detainees have been isolated from the rest of the jail, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Arkansas Department of Health officials administered 350 tests in the jail after the Sheriff’s Office heard Wednesday that the deputy had tested positive, according to news releases.

The deputy has not been at work since July 2.