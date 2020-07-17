OKLAHOMA CITY — The president of the Oklahoma Education Association called Thursday for mask requirements and other safety measures in schools, warning that teachers will otherwise not return to classrooms for in-person teaching.

In addition to requiring and providing masks, the state must provide personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, building cleaning supplies, touchless thermometers, and guidance on when schools should shut down in the event of a coronavirus outbreak or teachers are unwilling to return, said OEA President Alicia Priest.

Spokespersons for the governor and the state education department did not immediately return messages for comment.

Priest would not say that teachers are prepared to strike. She said educators are ready to teach virtually until assured of the safety of returning to classrooms.

"In order for us to have face-to-face school, certain guidelines must be in place. We must have the safety equipment necessary to keep our kids and our staff safe," Priest said. "We are not willing to risk the lives of our students and staff and come to schools when they are not safe."

President Donald Trump has pressured state and local leaders to reopen schools for in-person teaching this fall, and Oklahoma schools are scheduled to reopen in August.

Morgan McClellan, who will be a senior at Rattan High School about 147 miles (237 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, said she wants to return to the classroom, but only with safety measures such as masks, social distancing, frequent hand-washing in addition options of online teaching or a blend of online and in-person teaching.

"In my opinion, reopening schools is a risk that is worth taking as long as we make those necessary precautions," McClellan said.

City mask ordinances

Tulsa city leaders have adopted an ordinance requiring face masks be worn in most public places while Oklahoma City councilors are to vote on a similar plan later this week.

The Tulsa City Council voted 7-2 Wednesday night to require people 18 and older to wear face coverings in places such as grocery and retail stores, churches, restaurants, bars and public places.

The vote came hours after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home. Still said he is not considering a statewide mask mandate.

Exceptions in Tulsa include people with medical conditions as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, personal offices or vehicles and outdoor activities with social distancing.

The ordinance provides no penalty for refusing to wear a mask, but those who do not wear a face covering could face charges such as criminal trespass, disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, according to a city news release.

The cities of Norman and Stillwater previously adopted mask ordinances, and Oklahoma City councilors are to vote on a similar requirement Friday.

The state health department on Thursday reported an increase of 628 confirmed coronavirus case and six additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The department reported nearly 23,500 total cases and 438 deaths, an increase from more than 22,000 cases and 432 deaths confirmed on Wednesday.

There are now 638 people hospitalized and 18,095 have recovered, according to the department.

The actual number of cases is likely much higher since many people haven't been tested and some who get the disease don't show symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.