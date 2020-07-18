Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Reginald Herbert Pearson, 69, of Fort Smith, and Carllottia Anderson, 40, of Pine Bluff, recorded July 13, 2020.

Deon Travis Denton Jr., 34, and Marissa Shontel Williams, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 14, 2020.

Daniel Alan Newman, 27, and Tamia Deshay Carroll, 20, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 14, 2020.

Vincent John Tosca, 29, and Tamia Samone Jackson, 21, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 15, 2020.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Robert McKenzie v. Sandra McKenzie, granted July 14, 2020.

Dianna Cooper v. David Cooper, granted July 14, 2020.

Elizabeth Ross v. Demario Ross, granted July 14, 2020.

Kristen Schmidt Hellums v. Colby Hellums, granted July 14, 2020.

Holly Peveto v. David Peveto, granted July 13, 2020.

Noble Hoy v. Cynthia Hoy, granted July 14, 2020.