During April and May, the Hot Springs Village Trails Committee sponsored a photo contest. Photographs were to be taken on a Village trail and there were 4 categories that people were able to enter a photograph for judging.

Judging photographs were Richard "Dick" Christie, a member of the Hot Springs Village Camera Club, and Trails Committee vice chair Laurie Hartshorn.

The judges were unaware of who the photographers were and judged on the merit of the photograph to reflect the category that it was entered into and the beauty that can be found on Village trails.

The four categories were: Water features, Flowers and Foliage, Wildlife, and People and pets. The winners for the different categories:

• Overall winner, Vic Prislipsky (DeSoto Spillway);

• Flowers and Foliage, Steve Carlton (tree stump on Magellan Beaver Dam Trail);

• Water Features, Janet Rowe (freezing water on log, at the Coronado Boat Ramp Trail);

• People and Pets, Kurt Braun (woman and dog on Cedar Creek Trail), and

• Wildlife, Ken Haley (butterfly on thistle, DeSoto Spillway.

The Trails Committee thanks all property owners who participated. There were more than 50 entries and the committee invites all to participate again when the next photo contest is announced. Congratulations to all winners on their entries.