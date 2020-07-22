A Warren man died after a one-vehicle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday, July 21, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

The deceased was identified as Gary S. Lloyd, 58. The accident was reported at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the report, Lloyd was driving a 2013 Ford north on U.S. 63 when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve. The vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the northbound ditch. As it traveled through the ditch, the undercarriage of the vehicle collided with a ditch embankment causing it to go airborne.

The left front of the vehicle made a second impact with a tree, rolled to the right and came to rest on its right side, according to the report.

The roadway was dry and the weather clear, according to the report.