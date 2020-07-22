The Big I Arkansas recently awarded their annual Sam Golden Memorial Scholarship to Hannah Robinson, a White Hall native and student at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

Robinson is a junior at UCA majoring in insurance and risk management, according to a news release.

“She said a degree in insurance will allow her to join a great community of people that provide protection to individuals, families and businesses against unfortunate events,” according to the release.

The $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Robinson based on her character, career plans in the insurance industry and leadership potential.

“Receiving this scholarship will benefit my education in every category, by allowing me to focus and dedicate my time to my studies and to my internship,” Robinson said in the release.

The scholarship represents Big I Arkansas’ emphasis on the value of education. Along with other scholarships, the association provides numerous classes, trainings and certifications, both online and in-person, according to the release.

“At Big I Arkansas we know education is the backbone of our profession, so we are always working to support new talent in the industry,” said Kelley Erstine, chief executive officer of Big I Arkansas.

Founded in 1900, the Big I Arkansas, formerly the Independent Insurance Agents of Arkansas, is the state’s oldest and largest association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing more than 400 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand.

The Independent Insurance Agents of Arkansas Education Foundation created the Sam Golden Memorial Scholarship in 2017 and has since awarded a scholarship each year to a deserving student of insurance.

The scholarship is in honor of Sam Golden, who spent most of his professional career working in insurance for Progressive Insurance Company. Golden was twice selected as the recipient of the Association’s Field Representative of the Year Award and was an avid supporter of Big I Arkansas. He also served as the company representative on the Board of the IIAA Education Foundation.

Details: bigiarkansas.com.