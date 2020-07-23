The public is invited to attend First Baptist Church of Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St., for worship in its sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday.

The morning message is a part of a series on end-time events, and will be on the subject, “What the Bible Teaches About the Marriage Supper of the Lamb,” as described in the book of Revelation chapter 19, according to a news release.

First Baptist has resumed Sunday morning worship services in its sanctuary, observing guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health in order to protect the health of attendees. This guidance, which includes social distancing and the wearing of face masks, is posted at the entries to the church. Face masks are available at the two main entrances for all who do not bring their own, according to the release.

The Sunday morning service of First Baptist may also be viewed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live. First Baptist Pine Bluff also broadcasts its services every Sunday on KLRT Fox 16 at 9 a. m. More information may be found on the church website at www.fbcpinebluff.org.

Details: First Baptist, 870-534-4741.