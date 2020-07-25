Arkansas County

Adams Transportation & Service Inc. was incorporated by R. Scott Morgan, 620 E. 22nd St., Stuttgart, July 16.

Barnone Kickz LLC was incorporated by Terrell Mack, 603 W. 21st St., #8, Stuttgart, July 14.

Bradley County

Ttru Queen Beauty Inc. was incorporated by April Nicole Middleton, 218 Wheeler St., Warren, July 18.

Millionaire Mindset Inc. was incorporated by Brandon Charles Martin, 218 Wheeler St., Warren, July 18.

Ploves Pluck Pluck & Devil Dawgs LLC was incorporated by Pearl Brantley, 1004 Rich St., Warren, July 17.

CCT Soul Food LLC was incorporated by Charles English, 1409 Bellaire St., Warren, July 17.

Glady’s Southern Cooking Limited Liability Company was incorporated by Antonio Collins, 151 Bradley Road 196, Banks, July 17.

Cleveland County

Lake Daze Realty LLC was incorporated by Carlotta Thompson, 404 S. Main St., Rison, July 13.

Desha County

Boykai Tc Service LLC was incorporated by Billi Jean Denise Glover, 106 Lee St., Dumas, July 17.

C&B General Supply Co. LLC was incorporated by Christain Stowe, 113 N. 3rd St., Tillar, July 18.

Drew County

Northmont Development Inc. was incorporated by Ronald Echols, 310 W. McCloy, Monticello, July 15.

Esa-Mont Development Inc. was incorporated by Matt Echols, 310 W. McCloy, Monticello, July 17.

AR Strong Roofing & Construction LLC was incorporated by Matthew Clint Burris, 116 Sarah Lane, Wilmar, July 13.

Five M Farm & Timber LLC was incorporated by Kelly S. Morgan, 621 E. Mt. Zion Road, Monticello, July 14.

Hampton Health Coaching LLC was incorporated by Charles Douglas Hampton, 202 Bill Henry Road, Monticello, July 15.

Hugo Sanchez Logging LLC was incorporated by Hugo Sanchez, 158 Seventh Day Camp Road, Monticello, July 17.

Shekinah Credit Management Solutions LLC was incorporated by Lou E. Lambert, 196 Wiley Trotter Lane, Monticello, July 18.

Grant County

C I G Services LLC was incorporated by Natasha M. Snow, 409 E. Church St., 6, Sheridan, July 17.

Jefferson

Kylie Elise Collection Inc. was incorporated by Kanekalon Kindle, 616 S. Florida St., Pine Bluff, July 15.

Immonique Customz Inc. was incorporated by Niysha Paul, 18 Foxcroft Lane, Pine Bluff, July 19.

Royal Diamond Car Club was incorporated by Teresa Carter, 1205 W. 32nd Ave., Pine Bluff, July 13.

Ms C’s Learning Academy was incorporated by Christian Barnes, 2004 Vaugine, Pine Bluff, July 17.

Lionheart Cleaning Service LLC was incorporated by John Hawkins, 6720 Dollarway Road, Apt. 1, Pine Bluff, July 10.

Xpressions of Love LLC was incorporated by Ja’shala Robinson, 5720 Highway 425, Pine Bluff, July 13.

William Neal Jr. Trucking LLC was incorporated by William Neal Jr., 23 N. Richmond Drive, Pine Bluff, July 13.

Prisoner Transport - USA LLC was incorporated by E. Marc Oudin Jr., 7000 Jefferson Parkway, Suite D, White Hall, July 13.

Natural Kreationz LLC was incorporated by Kamesha Murray-Bey, 811 W. Highway 54, Pine Bluff, July 13.

Antonie Rice Jr. LLC was incorporated by Antonie H. Rice Jr., 2308 Foxborough Cove, Pine Bluff, July 13.

Z’s Custom Creations LLC was incorporated by Porsha Gonder, 3605 S. Missouri St., Pine Bluff, July 13.

Simply Complete Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Shanara Harris, 5006 Faucett Road, #A, Pine Bluff, July 14.

Above The Impression LLC was incorporated by Kiyon Rashan Diyon Johnson, 2208 Richmond St., Pine Bluff, July 14.

Fashion Corner LLC was incorporated by Anjuman Hossain, 3055 W. 28th Ave., Pine Bluff, July 14.

Mother Nature’s Essence LLC was incorporated by Larrane Williams, 3135 Mae Drive, White Hall, July 14.

A Touch Of Passion Lawn Service LLC was incorporated by Joshua Battles, 2105 S Linden St., Pine Bluff, July 14.

Infinite Rei LLC was incorporated by Kanekalon Kindle, 616 S. Florida St., Pine Bluff, July 15.

Guaranteed Freight Logistics LLC was incorporated by Calvin Hill Jr., 3604 W. 10th Ave., Pine Bluff, July 15.

Omar’s Wholesale LLC was incorporated by Arkeith Omar Davis, 3298 Mae Drive, White Hall, July 15.

Nailed By Re LLC was incorporated by Reandra Q. Staten, 311 N. Linden St., Pine Bluff, July 15.

Carmen D. Jones Bell LLC was incorporated by Carmen Dione Jones Bell, 3203 Kendyl St., Pine Bluff, July 15.

Chazz’s Icandy Collection LLC was incorporated by Chastite Allen, 120 S. Linden St., Pine Bluff, July 16.

Healthy AR Family Practice & Urgent Care LLC was incorporated by Shawn Gasaway, 1500 N. Highway 365, Redfield, July 16.

JE Revive Investments LLC was incorporated by Joseph Gregory Epperson, 6101 Timber Ridge Drive, Pine Bluff, July 16.

The Midnight Mystics LLC was incorporated by Haley M. Camp, 1804 Allbritton Drive, Pine Bluff, July 16.

Natural Snacc’s By Linsy LLC was incorporated by Latreshia Dionne Linsy, 6 Deer Horn Cove, Pine Bluff, July 17.

Admin Confidential LLC was incorporated by Mechell Smith, 5006 Hoover St., Pine Bluff, July 17.

Life In Easy Mode LLC was incorporated by Doyle Adams, 200 Carter Drive, White Hall, July 17.

U Must B Smokin LLC was incorporated by Curtis Standoak, 1403 Belmont Drive, Pine Bluff, July 17.

Beezy’s House Of Smoke LLC was incorporated by Marcus Rachad Bell, 6813 Augusta Drive, Pine Bluff, July 17.

Westmoreland Operations LLC was incorporated by Xavier Westmoreland, 4008 W. 15th Ave., Pine Bluff, July 17.

Jay’s Signature Grill LLC was incorporated by Jason Grant, 9011 Mosswood Drive, Pine Bluff, July 19.

Lincoln County

Dynamic A Boutique LLC was incorporated by Aalijah Everett, 702 E. Madison, Gould, July 14.