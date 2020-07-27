Benton Police Department detectives have identified the victim in the hit-and-run incident reported Friday morning near the 17700 block of I-30.

Dustin Thompson, 28, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was confirmed to have left Dollar Tree on Military Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Video footage obtained from surrounding businesses and evidence analysis confirms that he was struck shortly thereafter by a dark color 1998-2003 GMC Sierra pick-up.

The vehicle was travelling west bound and sustained damage to the grill and right front quarter panel and headlight. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or at www.cityprotect.com.