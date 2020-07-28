Is it bad? Is it good? Change is inevitable but that doesn’t make it easy. We are at the crossroads of sanity and insanity. What’s the truth? What’s a lie? Ask yourself, what I saw on television, heard on the radio, noted on the internet, read in a newspaper or magazine, is it fiction or nonfiction?

World-altering decisions are being made and it seems as if everyone is arguing and fighting. No 1 person, country or government has embraced the inevitable and found common ground to help each other.

“Until all mankind, without exception, undergoes a great change, wars will be waged, everything that has been built up, cultivated and grown will be cut down and disfigured, to begin all over again after that.” Anne Frank

Goals need to be simple and attainable. No one has all the answers, and it takes compromise to face up to challenges and changes.

There are world-altering changes with not only the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still children all over the world who are starving, just as they were when my Sunday School and Kindergarten teacher collected dimes to feed them across the ocean in Africa.

Earthshaking decisions are being made across the globe affecting environment and inhabitants. History will be made by a great leader who has the motivational skills to break the bounds of borders and develop a sense of belonging to each other. “Jesus Christ has affected history more than any other person. What he did changed the world forever.” Roger Quy, All About Jesus.

Change starts with me and it begins when I hold out a friendly hand ready to shake across the table of discord, disagreement and dissension.

My love of music has always been my escape in difficult times and I relish all the songs inspiring change including Michael Jackson’s “The Man in the Mirror.” Memorable lyrics include “if you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself, and then make a change.” Jackson points out the negative historical events, but his motivation is to look at the man in the mirror who really is the one who can make the change.

“Everything Has Changed,” by Taylor Swift includes “All I know is a new found grace. All my days, I’ll know your face. All I know since yesterday is everything has changed.”

My favorite is an oldie from 1964 by Sam Cooke, “A Change is Gonna Come.” Sam sings “It’s been a long, a long time coming, but I know a change gonna come, oh yes it will.” Cooke asks everyone to embrace changes and find the goodness in them.

Our vocabulary has also changed. Once it was called taxation. Now it is government investment. An illegal alien is now an undocumented worker. The words, conservative, tolerance, and sensitivity mask “keep your mouth shut.”

We need to look up to leaders who motivate, not criticize. Those who come to conclusions benefitting all, not just their own nation. The world has become a much smaller place since the Wright Brothers changed the way of travel. Can you imagine your life without a computer? It takes micro seconds to connect over thousands of miles to communicate.

It starts on the ground with all of us. Yes, state your opinion but be open to suggestions and compromise.

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” Mother Teresa.