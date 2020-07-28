After research and onsite visits, no good solution appears to exist for connecting Hernando Trail’s west and east sides, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Trails Committee heard last Tuesday, July 21.

The current connector is not heavily used, because it crossed Danville Road on the DeSoto Boulevard overpass.

But that does not mean the committee won’t try to continue to link the existing trails, which run from near the west and east ends of the Village.

Part of the existing Hernando connector was on Cooper Communities Inc. reserved land, which recently sold to a buyer that is developing the commercial site for rental storage units. CCI is the Village’s developer, and held the land a half-century before the recent sale.

Citing the limited space and options available for a connector, committee member Janet Rowe recommended the trails end on each side of Danville Road.

However, committee chair Paul Barnard feels users of the multi-use trail would continue to walk or ride along the road, and it would be better to have a designated trail, if possible. Other members agreed.

Rowe said space does exist to link the trails, but it would be close to DeSoto Boulevard.

On Danville overpass, the Trails Committee had recommended “boomerang” markers – also known as delineator posts – that would alert motorists to the pedestrian, bicycle and golf-cart lane, but the Public Services Committee felt the markers would be “distracting” to drivers, and approved low-profile markers instead.

Several Trails Committee members said they had not noticed the new markers on DeSoto. If a tire runs over a marker, it should alert the driver that the motor vehicle has entered the shoulder.

Boomerang markers are polymer and are designed to spring down and back up without harming either the vehicle or marker. They come in various lengths, in a range from at least 8-24 inches, and in all kinds of colors.

Rowe said the trails subcommittee also studied the possibility of moving the connector to the north, but concluded that scant room exists for a multi-purpose trail in that area.

Hoover said the committee should obtain public input on trail re-routing, suggesting a poll.

Long-range possibilities exist for crossing Danville Road, including the eventual replacement of Danville overpass, which would allow for adding a pedestrian/bicycle/golf cart lane, Recreation Department director Stacy Hoover said.

The developer’s plan for DeSoto Boulevard included right-of-way for eventual widening, when traffic and funds warrant. Such development could be decades away.

From an engineering perspective, it might be possible to add a side hanger lane to the existing bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists, but probably not for golf carts. And funds do not exist.



