Shirley Mae Paholke, 91, passed away July 14, 2020.

Arriving in the “Windy City” Sept. 18, 1928, Shirley was one of 8 children born to John and Ruby Wensel.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of more than 53 years, Arthur P. Paholke; her son, Arthur “Butch” Paholke; and all of her siblings.

Shirley loved making beaded jewelry. On any and every occasion, Shirley would have a beaded hug she made especially for you.

She will be missed most by her grandson, Arthur “Artie” Paholke Jr. and his wife, April; her great-grandchildren, Gavin and Kinley; her many well-loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and her church family at Village Church of Christ.

The family would like to thank Village Springs’ staff and Arkansas Hospice for making Shirley’s transition one of dignity and peace.

Online tributes available at www.GrossFuneralHome.com.