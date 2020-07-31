Early Friday morning, DT Specialized Services, Inc. demolished the old smokestack at the Port of Fort Smith.

The demolition bid was accepted during the June 18 Fort Smith Port Authority meeting where Cameron Hubbs presented four options to the committee and the least expensive option was the one that was chosen.

DT Specialized Services is out of Tulsa and bid that the demolition would cost $73,625. This included toppling the tower with explosives and setting the materials aside for future use by the Port of Fort Smith.

Hubbs told the Times Record "[DT Specialized] couldn’t have placed them better" when speaking about the detonation and explosion at the base of the smoke stack.