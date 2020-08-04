After the new Property Owners’ Association board was seated in April, one of the first actions taken was to establish a Finance and Planning Committee. Its purpose, as stated in the committee’s charter is to assist and advise the board on governance and oversight responsibilities relating to fiscal management and planning, and to assist and advise the general manager upon request. Since its inception in April, the committee’s charter has been revised 3 times, most recently at the board’s July 15 meeting.

Listed among the duties and responsibilities of the Finance and Planning committee require it to recommend policies and policy and bylaw modifications relating to financial matters, to review proposed annual capital and operating budget and related fees to assure alignment with established intent of the board, establish a standard, consistent report formats for these duties, as well as, conduct detailed profit and loss statements for every POA cost/profit center.

The chair of the committee of from 3 to 9 members is the appointed treasurer of the POA. A board member, Lloyd Sherman, is one of the committee members, and a staff member or the Controller is also on the committee. Other members appointed to the committee are Butch Ewersmann, John Gonzales, Cathie Moeller, Tom Heau, and Morris Polston, each of whom are serving 3-year terms.

The first committee chair was Dan Aylward, who was elected as POA treasurer at the board’s special meeting on April 15, held immediately after the adjournment of the regular board meeting. Aylward resigned as Treasurer in July and was replaced by the board at a special meeting on July 8 by Wayne Foltz, who became the chair of the committee by the terms of its charter. Aylward was reappointed to the committee.

A marketing subcommittee under the Finance and Planning committee was formed in late May, chaired by Ray Lehman with members Nancy Ornelas, Vice-chair, Judy Weatherly, Bill Goodwin, Karen Roberts, Wes Smith and Paul Day. The subcommittee will review marketing materials developed under the aegis of the now-rescinded comprehensive master plan advisory committee’s marketing subcommittee, as well a provide policy review and budgeting assistance. The marketing budget for the Village has been approved through the third quarter.



At its July meetings, the finance committee discussed the costs of a proposed taser purchase and the scope of its review in advance of a deciding or making a recommendation to be presented to the POA board. There was, also, discussion regarding a proposal to lease or purchase 3 backhoes in advance of a deadline to pursue the leasing option.



The Finance and Planning committee formed a 3-5-year strategic planning working group. A proposed timeline was presented, and a planning process is in progress. A new investment policy was adopted by the committee for presentation to the POA board, which the board adopted at its July 15 meeting.



Lloyd Sherman, committee board member, advised the committee that in the governing Policy Handbook, all financial matters were now contained Chapter 9 of the handbook.



The Finance and Planning committee meets weekly on Tuesday at 3 p.m., with the next meeting scheduled for Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. The meetings are recorded and posted as soon as possible to the official HSVPOA YouTube channel.



