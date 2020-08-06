The Old St. James and New St. Hurricane Baptist churches have come together to open a community mini pantry located at New St. Hurricane, 3319 S. Ohio St., at Pine Bluff.

“We wanted to offer a way to help supplement the more established food pantries in our local area,” the Rev. David Smith, pastor of Old St. James, said in a news release Aug. 5.

New St. Hurricane’s pastor, the Rev. Derick Easter, concurred.

“People in our community who run out of vital necessities like canned goods, proteins and paper products now have a place to go to obtain these non-perishable items,” Easter said.

The churches hope to bless people who are not easily able to meet everyday food and personal needs. The mini pantry program is designed for neighbors to help neighbors. The pantry will be stocked organically, according to the release.

Neighbors who wish to contribute may do so at their discretion when it’s convenient.

“We are asking people to ‘take what they need and leave what they can! Spread the word,” according to the release.