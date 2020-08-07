The Arkansas Forestry Commission will conduct multiple prescribed and controlled burns at the Pine Bluff Arsenal through Monday, Aug. 31, depending on the weather. The burns were scheduled to begin Friday, Aug. 7, according to a news release.

The community shouldn’t be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from the Arsenal during this time. These burns serve as an environmental benefit, not only to reduce wildfire risk by removing fuel levels and loading from the forest floor, but also act as timber stand and wildlife habitat improvements, according to the release.

The planning of controlled burns includes safety plans, smoke management plans, and fire intensity levels to include flame heights and flame speeds. All controlled burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations.

Prescribed and controlled burns provide for plant and animal community diversity by encouraging the regeneration of forest communities and associated herbaceous and shrub species, according to the release.