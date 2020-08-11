The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has actually helped several food truck "restaurants" in and around Hot Springs Village. They're easy to spot in parking lots outside both the west and east gates of the Village.

Hot Dog Bob finds many locations to park outside the West Gate along with Kroc-Coo's Cajun, Ray's Sweet Snow Shaved Ice and Rise and Grind. Pic'nikity is a regular in the parking lot at East Gate Pharmacy.

Stephanie Heffer, POA director of Placemaking and Development said "We don't have any regulations on food trucks that are parked on private commercial property beyond what the Health Department would require in terms of licensing etc. However, any food truck parked on POA commercial or common property would need our approval. Example, Balboa Beach area parking, Grove Park etc."

"I've dreamed of having a food truck for many years and when the COVID-19 came into play, I was a physical therapist and was laid off. My dream came true when my husband said it was time for me to buy a truck and start my business," said Denise Haynes, owner of Pic'nikity.

Starting their coffee specialty service in July 2020, Rise and Grind, Stephanie Loar, owner, with help from her mother, Judy Rogers, are seeing regulars enjoying their distinctive coffee offerings. "We love living in Hot Springs Village and we welcome everyone to join us for take outs. We also have a covered picnic table if anyone wants to just sit, relax and enjoy our brews," said Loar.

Moving to HSV from Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2019, Danny and Debbie Goynes found the perfect place to share their unique and tasty Cajun food. "I opened the truck about a month ago and now we have a nice location just outside the West Gate on 100 Cooper Circle. We've also lived in Louisiana where I developed my love for cooking Cajun style. It's a real art and I'm already developing a regular customer base," said Danny Goynes.