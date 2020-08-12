LITTLE ROCK — A Democratic state legislator hoping to unseat a Republican congressman in central Arkansas launched her first television ad on Tuesday.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott talks about her background as a schoolteacher and a lawmaker in the ad, which her campaign said it's spending more than $150,000 on to run on TV and digitally. It's the first ad Elliott has run in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill in central Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District.

"I became a teacher inspired by integration," Elliott says in the ad. "I became a lawmaker to fight for affordable health care and lower taxes for working people."

Elliott in the ad criticizes Hill's 2017 vote for the Republican tax cut bill, which she said gave a huge tax cut to wealthy Americans and added trillions of dollars to the nation's debt.

Hill's campaign accused Elliott of misrepresenting his record with the 60-second spot.

"As voters have come to expect, she will say and do anything to get elected, and that self-serving ambition is on full display in her new, patently false television ad released today," Judith Goodson, the chairwoman of Hill's campaign said in a statement.

Elliott reported raising more than twice as much as Hill in the most recent quarter, though Hill's campaign has more cash on hand than hers for his re-election bid. Hill was first elected to the seat in 2014. Elliott announced her bid against Hill in November.

Republicans hold all four of Arkansas' congressional seats, and Democrats have viewed the 2nd District in recent years as their best chance at reclaiming one of those seats. Elliott ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2010 against Republican Tim Griffin, who is now the state's lieutenant governor.