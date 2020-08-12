Due to COVID-19, the Ivy Center for Education will host its organizational meeting for the fall 2020 school year over Zoom. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Interested 7-12th graders and their parents must register to attend by noon Aug. 18 at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZErf-uhqD8rEtP6-tfb0ynUqnmkRgk3y0Ea . Participants will receive a confirmation email explaining how to join the meeting, according to a news release.

Presenters and projects will include Charity Smith with Fetterman & Associates (ACT Boot Camp); Kymara Seals, founder and chief executive officer of DeAndre Seals Outreach Project; Renisha Ward, HBCU education coordinator at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Central Campus (Future Medical Professionals); Lawrence Fikes, executive director of the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation (Youth Advisory Council); Sederick Rice, associate professor of biology at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (Future Engineers); Karl Walker, chairman of the UAPB Mathematics/Computer Science Department; Angela Roby, founder/executive director of Whole Nedz; Constance Castle, UAPB Recruitment; Chandra Griffin, owner/broker of C Griff Realty; Lori Walker, historian (Black History of Pine Bluff/Jefferson County); Ryan Wayley, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff; Janelle Cofey, English teacher at Pine Bluff High School; and Rebecca Newby, English teacher at Watson Chapel High School.

Details: The Ivy Center for Education Facebook page or email Mattie Collins at kencol1@msn.com or Patricia Berry at Pberry867@gmail.com.