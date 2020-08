The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host its Caregivers Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, Aug. 17, by conference call.

The topic is COVID-19 Stress on Caregiving. The speakers will be Vanessa Perry and caregivers.

Caregivers can offer tips on the conference bridge by calling in at 870-543-6362 and use Pin #6308, according to a news release. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, 870-543-6300.