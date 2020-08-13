ublic libraries serve as community hubs providing a central access point to a range of programs and services designed to meet the community's needs.They play a significant role in meeting the educational, informational, cultural, recreational needs for all ages. Continuing to serve the community in the safest way possible, is the goal for Gattis-Logan County Librarian Amber Mikles.

"The community's needs are our main goal and we want to fulfill those in the safest and most comfortable manner."

The library staff wants to remind the community that curbside services are still available for any patron who does not want to come inside the library. Curbside services include printing, faxing, requests of books, magazines and movies.

Mobile printing is also available, and patrons can send documents to arvrls-par-bw@printspots.com.

The library is still limiting inside visits to fifteen minutes. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing while browsing for books and masks are required to enter, but the library staff said that they have had almost no issues from visitors with the requests.

"Patrons are visiting during the morning hours, as well as in the afternoon. Our patrons are fabulous and respectful."

If a patron needs extra time for tasks, such as job searching, Mikles said that the library is happy to accommodate those individuals.

"We do understand that people may need extra time for tasks; simply call the library and make an appointment."

The library also offers e-books, digital audiobooks, digital magazines and music streaming services with your library card. Library cards can be applied for at https://qrco.de/bbdcfi or by scanning the QR code.

"This code will send you to an online Library Card Application. Having fun isn't hard when you have a library card!"

For more information on any of the services provided or to make an appointment, call the Gattis-Logan County Library at (479) 963-2371.