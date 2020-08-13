The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a double homicide. Two Pine Bluff men were shot and killed by multiple wounds in the early morning hours

The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of investigating a now-double homicide. Earlier this morning, officers were dispatched to 101 W. 17th at around 12:57 a.m. in reference to a possible shooting, according to a press release from the PBPD at mid-morning today.

Once officers were on scene, they found 39-year-old Christopher Gates on the front porch of the residence. Gates had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher.

A second male victim was also shot multiple times. The male, identified as 18-year-old Charles Washington Jr., was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Washington was taken to JRMC in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries while in surgery.

There is no suspect information at this time and the motive for the shootings remains unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.