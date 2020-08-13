Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. has obtained a state-of-the-art ULSee camera that can detect body temperature from up to 13 feet away. The camera has been installed in the Jefferson County Courthouse. The equipment also has facial-recognition technology that’s not being used at this time, according to a news release Aug. 13.

“We take the health and safety of our employees and courthouse visitors very seriously,” Woods said. “We are constantly looking for innovative ways to balance the critical work of our county offices with the restrictions that COVID-19 has created.,”

Fevers are of one the indicators of COVID-19 infection.

“The camera will allow us to check the temperature of anyone entering the building without having to make any contact. It’s a faster and safer process and I believe it will help us minimize the risk of spreading the infection,” Woods said.

ULSee’s “A.I. Infrared Monitor” promotes non-contact body temperature measurement, prevents cross infection, and reduces in-person interaction. Temperature readings are available within one second of the scan, according to the release.

Joe Yee is president and chief executive officer of ULSee.

“ULSee is honored to have our AI Infrared Monitor System adopted by the U.S. Government in their fight against COVID-19,” Yee said. “The system will dramatically limit security personnel’s exposure and reduce some of the added stress caused by the pandemic.”

The software also includes facial-recognition technology that is effective from more than 32 feet. Currently, Jefferson County is only utilizing the body temperature software, but is exploring the facial-recognition technology for use in the future.

“The FaceCode recognition and temperature detection solution developed by ULSee can protect user privacy when storing and transferring facial identity, mask detection, and doing so simultaneously with multiple individuals,” said Yee.